'MasterChef Junior' Season 9 - 3 Judges Are Returning, 1 New Judge Is Joining!

MasterChef Junior is back!

Season 9 of the long-running cooking competitive reality TV series is set to premiere on Fox on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

MasterChef Junior follows 12 young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America’s next MasterChef Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money. This season, exciting challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the legendary Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed and more!

There’s also a new judge joining this year!

