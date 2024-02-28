Prince Harry Loses Legal Battle for Police Protection for His Family in the UK

Prince Harry has lost a legal battle.

The Duke of Sussex argued that he and his family should have automatic police protection while in the United Kingdom when they visit from their home in California, following the decision to strip away the right in February 2020 when he and Meghan Markle stepped back from official royal duties.

In a statement, Harry said he “felt forced” to step back from his royal role and leave the U.K. in 2020, citing security concerns for his family.

On Wednesday (February 28), High Court judge Peter Lane upheld the decision by the U.K. government and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to downgrade his security.

“The court has found that there has not been any unlawfulness in reaching the decision of 28 February 2020,” he ruled, via paperwork obtained by People. “The decision was not irrational. The decision was not marred by procedural unfairness.”

“The court has also found that there has been no unlawfulness on the part of RAVEC in respect of its arrangements for certain of the claimant’s visits to Great Britain,” the ruling added.

Harry is now going to appeal against the decision.

“The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy,” a legal spokesperson said in a statement to People.

“In February 2020, RAVEC failed to apply its written policy to The Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a particular risk analysis. The Duke’s case is that the so-called ‘bespoke process’ that applies to him, is no substitute for that risk analysis. The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing.”

