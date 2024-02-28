Real Housewives' Leah McSweeney Sues Andy Cohen & Bravo, Cites Many Allegations Involving Drugs & Alcohol: See His Response

Andy Cohen is being sued.

Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York, which named Andy Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others, including producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon and Darren Ward.

Keep reading to find out the details within the filing…

If you don’t know, Leah participated in two seasons of The Real Housewives of New York before joining The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired in 2023.

She accused Bravo of “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities” to “create morbidly salacious reality television.”

The lawsuit continued on to claim that Bravo did not supply her with a workplace to accommodate the above mentioned disabilities, including “alcohol use disorder” and “mental health disorders.”

In the filing, another big allegation was leveled: Andy Cohen “engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other ‘Bravolebrities’ that he employs.” It also alleges he has a “proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees. Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits.”

The lawsuit added that “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free.”

“Cohen’s preferred workplace environment, which is fueled with substances and illicit behavior, permeates every aspect of Defendant Bravo productions,” it added.

Andy‘s rep has responded to these claims, via Deadline, saying, “the claims against Andy are completely false!”

If you don’t know, last year, Leah was identified as one of the sources of the bombshell Real Housewives expose.