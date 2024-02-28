Richard Lewis Dead - 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Comedian Was 76

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis has sadly died at the age of 76.

“Richard Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles last night after suffering a heart attack. His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” his rep confirmed to TV Line.

Most recently, he appeared in HBO’s hit comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm alongside Larry David. He’s also been known for other TV and film projects, like Robin Hood: Men in Tights and some stand up comedy specials as well.

In 2023, Richard confirmed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “I just wanted to let you know that’s where it’s been at,” Richard told his fans in April of 2023. “I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans.”

Parkinson’s is a chronic degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that affects the motor system.

Richard‘s news was first reported in a tweet from Bette Midler, who posted, “On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died.”

Our condolences go out to Richard‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.