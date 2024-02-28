Richard Lewis Remembered by 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Co-Star Larry David After His Death

Larry David is paying tribute his Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star and friend Richard Lewis after his death.

Richard died on Tuesday (February 28) from a heart attack at the age of 76.

Following Richard‘s passing, Larry, 76, released a statement remembering him.

Keep reading to find out more…“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” Larry shared in a statement, via Variety. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

HBO also released a statement honoring Richard, writing on Twitter, “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”

Our condolences go out to Richard‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.