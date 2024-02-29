Ariana Madix Explains Why She's Accepted So Many Brand Deals Since the Scandoval

Ariana Madix had a candid conversation about her finances and increased visibility in the aftermath of the Scandoval.

Last year the 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules reality star’s popularity exploded after her longtime partner Tom Sandoval was caught having an affair with their costar Rachel Leviss.

Since then, she’s landed a starring role in Chicago on Broadway, competed on Dancing With the Stars and collaborated with some high-profile brands.

In a new interview, she explained why she felt that it was necessary for her to accept the job offers that rolled in amid the scandal.

Keep reading to find out more…

“My team would be like, ‘This is a really great offer from Bic, look at it.’ And I’d say, ‘It is a fantastic offer, but even if it wasn’t, I’m not in a position to say no right now, because I have to make myself financially stable from now until kingdom come,’” Ariana told the Los Angeles Times.

She explained that she had already expressed interest in taking on more work before the Scandoval even became a thing. On top of a home that she shared with Tom, she was investing in a sandwich shop.

“I was like, ‘I’m not OK,’” she told the outlet. “There’s no one here about to bail me out. I don’t have rich parents. I don’t have an inheritance from anybody who’s passed.”

Thankfully, she’s been able to take care of herself.

There have been reports that the reality star has made as much as $1 million, claims that she was unable to confirm during the conversation.

However, she did respond to critics of her many gigs: “Those people don’t want women to work,” she told the outlet. “I think those people are confused about what it is that I do for a living. Those are acting jobs. I’m doing the same job I have done for many years; I’m just working more. And that’s why I signed up for Vanderpump Rules in the first place — to work more.”

Did you see that Ariana was sued over the Scandoval?