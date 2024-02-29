Chiefs Coach Reveals How Taylor Swift Fits Into Team Dynamic & How She Had a Positive Impact on Them

A coach for the Kansas City Chiefs opened up about Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Travis Kelce and the rest of the team.

The 34-year-old “Lavender Haze” pop star has become closely linked to the team since she started dating Travis in 2023. She was even there to cheer them on to victory at the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month.

In a new interview, Chiefs’ defensive coach Dave Merritt explained how her presence has impacted the team. It turns out that she’s been good for both Travis specifically and the Chiefs as a whole.

While on The Sports Talk Podcast with Reese & K-Mac, Dave explained that Taylor “privately” started getting involved with the team before the relationship became as big as it did.

From the beginning, he appreciated her. “I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do,” he said, adding that she became “part of our family.”

“So, therefore, you’re our little sister,” he said, adding, “You’re part of our family,”

What’s more, he said that Taylor “actually affected the team in a positive way.”

“It wasn’t a negative way,” he stressed. “Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me, and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us.”

Dave also joked that the pop star “won her Super Bowl in her first year in the NFL.”

Press play on the interview below…