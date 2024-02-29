Emily Blunt in Talks to Reunite With Dwayne Johnson for 'The Smashing Machine'

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are in conversations to share the screen again.

The actors linked up onscreen for Disney’s 2021 thriller Jungle Cruise. A sequel for the movie is said to be in the works, but details have been scarce.

However, Emily is reportedly in the running to star alongside Dwayne in the actor’s new movie The Smashing Machine.

Read more about the pair’s potential reunion…

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Emily might play Dawn Staples, who is married to UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr, in the movie. Dwayne will bring Mark to life.

The movie will be written and directed by Benny Safdie, and Dwayne has been involved in the preparations since 2019. He will also sign on as a producer.

We’ll update you as we learn more about the role!

Did you see that Emily recently reunited with two other costars?!

Meanwhile, Dwayne confirmed plans for a sequel to another hit movie.

See who is expected to return for Jungle Cruise 2.