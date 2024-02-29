Food Network Announces 24-Hour Competition Series: '24 in 24: Last Chef Standing'

Food Network is introducing a new competition!

Their new series, 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, will feature 24 chefs taking on 24 food challenges in 24 consecutive hours, via Variety.

The show is being hosted by Food Network stars and chefs Michael Symon and Esther Choi, and is being described as the network’s “most ambitious and grueling culinary competition to date.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis: “The 24-hour competition takes the chefs to the extreme, demanding they display the skills, creativity and stamina needed to be an elite chef. At the end of the 24 hours, there can be only one true master left standing.”

The winner will be determined by judges Eric Adjepong, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Stephanie Izard, Jet Tila, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson. The winner’s prize is $50,000 and the “trip of a lifetime.”

The show will premiere April 14 at 8 p.m. on Food Network and be available to stream on Max.

The 24 competing chefs are a mix of “culinary icons, rising stars, and competition rookies” including: Carlos Anthony, Gabriella Baldwin, Emilie Rose Bishop, Josephine Clemens, Chris Dodson, Kess Eshun, Elizabeth Falkner, Declan Horgan, Christopher Ingram, Airis Johnson, Matt Jordan, Camille La Caer, Danielle Lee, Mika Leon, Chris Oh, Viet Pham, Marc Quinones, Nadine Charlie Ray, Chad Rosenthal, Vijay Sadhu, Aarthi Sampath, Martel Stone, Michael Toscano, and Marcel Vigneron.

Find out which Food Network shows were renewed and cancelled in 2023!