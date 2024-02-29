Hayden Christensen Explains Why He Didn't Think He'd Be Cast in 'Star Wars,' Talks Negative Reaction to Prequel Movies

Hayden Christensen is opening up about his Star Wars experience.

The 42-year-old actor made his debut in 2002′s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones playing a young Anakin Skywalker. The movie and its successor charted Anakin’s descent into the Dark Side of the Force, ending with him becoming the villainous Darth Vader. Of course, fans were already familiar with Darth from the original trilogy.

In a new interview with Empire, Hayden reflected on his role in the iconic franchise.

He explained why he never thought he’d land the role and also looked back on negative reactions to the movies when they first came out. Hayden even revealed one costar who he apologized to years after filming the movies.

