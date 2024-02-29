JoJo Siwa Reveals Plans to Have 3 Kids Via Sperm Donor, Confirms Their Rhyming Names

JoJo Siwa has motherhood on her mind.

The 20-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge sat down for an interview. During it, she revealed that she wanted to have three children.

She’s so passionate about the plan that she’s already talking to a sperm donor. JoJo even tattooed her children’s rhyming names on her body!

Speaking to Access Hollywood, JoJo announced plans to have three children – a baby girl and twin sons.

“I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them,” she said. “This one’s dedicated to my baby girl one day.” The baby’s name will be Freddie. Her second tattoo is “dedicated to twin boys” that will be named Eddie and Teddie.

JoJo continued, affirming, “I want three babies. I have my sperm donor lined up.”

She opted out of naming the sperm donor during the interview.

