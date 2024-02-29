Kate Middleton's Rep Releases New Statement Amid Theories About Her Lengthy Absence

A representative for Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) has released a statement amid all the rumors about her whereabouts.

The 42-year-old royal underwent planned abdominal surgery earlier this year, however, amid Prince William abruptly canceling an event this week…there’s been renewed interest in the status of the family.

Keep reading to find out more…

Rumors and conspiracy theories have begun swirling online with regards with Princess Catherine‘s whereabouts.

In response to the litany of rumors, her rep has now issued a rare statement.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands,” the Princess’ rep told Page Six. They added that she is “doing well.”

Prince William was back in the spotlight today and did briefly mention his wife.