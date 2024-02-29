Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video With 'Superman' Co-Stars From First Day of Filming

Rachel Brosnahan has shared a fun little video from the first day of filming the new Superman movie!

The 33-year-old actress is set to portray Lois Lane in the upcoming DCU film, and principal photography started on Thursday (February 29), which also just so happened to be Superman’s birthday.

In the video Rachel shared, she is joined by her co-stars David Corenswet (Superman) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor).

Check out the video inside…

“A supervillain, a journalist and an alien walk into a bar…” she captioned the clip, set to the Superman theme music.

The video starts out with just Rachel sitting on screen, and when the music hits the climax, the guys move into frame. She then smiles and laughs.

That same day, writer and director James Gunn shared a first look at the Superman suit, which was covered in snow. He also revealed that the movie will no longer be titled Superman: Legacy.

The week before, James shared a group photo after the table read, featuring the full cast!

Just a couple of days before filming started, Rachel was in Paris attending the Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Superman is set to hit theaters in July 2025!