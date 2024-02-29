Top Stories
Thu, 29 February 2024 at 10:13 pm

Rebecca Ferguson's 'Dune 2' Premiere Look Was Completed with a Pet Store Purchase

Rebecca Ferguson's 'Dune 2' Premiere Look Was Completed with a Pet Store Purchase

Rebecca Ferguson turned heads with the outfit she wore to the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York City this past weekend and now we’ve learned some new details about the look.

The 40-year-old actress rocked a gothic design while walking the red carpet at the event.

Rebecca wore an Olivier Theyskens dress and accessorized with an item that was purchased from a pet store.

Keep reading to find out more…

Harper’s Bazaar did a behind-the-scenes feature on Rebecca’s outfit and noted that she “accessorized with a pair of glossy black thigh-high boots and stacks of dog chains, which her husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer, actually picked up at a local pet store.”

Rebecca has been making headlines for a comment she made about a former co-star recently.

Just Jared on Facebook
rebecca ferguson dune 2 premiere look 01
rebecca ferguson dune 2 premiere look 02
rebecca ferguson dune 2 premiere look 03
rebecca ferguson dune 2 premiere look 04
rebecca ferguson dune 2 premiere look 05
rebecca ferguson dune 2 premiere look 06
rebecca ferguson dune 2 premiere look 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dune, Rebecca Ferguson