'Rock the Block' Season 5 - 4 HGTV Fan-Favorite Duos Are Competing, 8 Guest Star Judges Revealed!

Rock the Block is back!

The popular HGTV TV series returns for Season 5 on Monday (March 4) at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

For the first time in the show’s history, four teams will get a shot at redemption during seven hour-long episodes hosted by Ty Pennington.

In the show, HGTV powerhouse duos return for a renovation showdown to win bragging rights and a street named in their honor. The winner of Rock the Block will also have a donation made on their behalf to No Kid Hungry, helping provide 100,000 meals to kids living with hunger.

There’s also a twist: the houses up for renovation are attached waterfront homes located in Treasure Island, Florida. Each team has six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate the attached waterfront homes, each featuring a pool, boat dock and dazzling views of Boca Ciega Bay.

Click through to see which HGTV duos are competing in Rock the Block Season 5…