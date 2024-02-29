Top Stories
2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson, 1 Is Seemingly Safe &amp; 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson, 1 Is Seemingly Safe & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Thu, 29 February 2024 at 12:33 pm

'Rock the Block' Season 5 - 4 HGTV Fan-Favorite Duos Are Competing, 8 Guest Star Judges Revealed!

Continue Here »

'Rock the Block' Season 5 - 4 HGTV Fan-Favorite Duos Are Competing, 8 Guest Star Judges Revealed!

Rock the Block is back!

The popular HGTV TV series returns for Season 5 on Monday (March 4) at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and Max.

For the first time in the show’s history, four teams will get a shot at redemption during seven hour-long episodes hosted by Ty Pennington.

In the show, HGTV powerhouse duos return for a renovation showdown to win bragging rights and a street named in their honor. The winner of Rock the Block will also have a donation made on their behalf to No Kid Hungry, helping provide 100,000 meals to kids living with hunger.

There’s also a twist: the houses up for renovation are attached waterfront homes located in Treasure Island, Florida. Each team has six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to renovate the attached waterfront homes, each featuring a pool, boat dock and dazzling views of Boca Ciega Bay.

Click through to see which HGTV duos are competing in Rock the Block Season 5…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HGTV / Max, Getty
Posted to: Brian Kleinschmidt, Bryan Baeumler, Egypt Sherrod, Evan Thomas, HGTV, Keith Bynum, Leslie Davis, Lynddsay Lamb, Michel Smith Boyd, Mika Kleinschmidt, Mitch Glew, Page Turner, Rock the Block, Sarah Baeumler, Slideshow, Television