Sydney Sweeney Turns NYC's Sidewalks Into Her Own Runway Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Gig
Sydney Sweeney is putting on her very own fashion show in New York City!
The 26-year-old Anyone But You actress is in the city ahead of a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Since she’s arrived, she’s been spotted out several times. Every outing has featured a different, very chic outfit!
On Tuesday (February 27), Sydney was spotted rocking double denim, pairing a jacket with matching, light-wash jeans. She finished off the outfit with a black studded bag, heels and thin sunglasses.
She changed into a pair of faux leather shorts, which she paired with an oversized, fur-lined turtleneck after a night of rehearsals. Sydney paired the look with a pair of knee-high boots.
Sydney stepped out on Wednesday wearing a monochromatic white outfit, featuring a long coat, wide-legged pants and a cropped top. She carried a white bag and wore nude heels.
FYI: Sydney‘s turtleneck and faux leather shorts are by LAPOINTE. Her all white look is by Brunello Cucinelli with Mach & Mach shoes.
