The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Talks His Yellow Eyes, Reveals Syndrome That Causes Them

Joey Graziadei is opening up about why his eyes appear to be yellow.

The 28-year-old is currently starring on The Bachelor as he continues looking for love.

Many fans have noticed that on the show, he seems to have yellow eyes, and in a new Instagram video, he explained the reason why, revealing his condition that causes it.

Check out what he said inside…

“Hi everyone. I hope you are having a beautiful day,” he started out in the video posted Thursday (February 29). “I want to jump on here really quick and talk about something that I am seeing a lot of comments about, which is Joey’s yellow eyes.”

“So to give some context on that, I have to go all the way back to when I was in high school. I was sick for about a week and a half and my mom thought it would be a good idea to go to the doctor,” Joey continues.

He added that he had to get blood work done and it showed that he had high bilirubin count.

“That means that there could be something that was wrong with my liver. So we went and I got a liver ultrasound, I went to other doctors, they found out that there was nothing that was necessarily wrong like hepatitis but they diagnosed me with something called Gilbert syndrome.”

“At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy,” Joey adds. “It’s something that does affect the whites of my eyes. It makes it have those jaundice levels which is why they look a little bit more yellow. It’s something I want to pay attention to more going into this year.”

“I do appreciate everyone looking out for me and wondering if I’m OK,” he concluded. “But to my knowledge, I’m as OK as I can be and I will continue to look at it. So thank you very much.”

Find out more about the condition below…

According to Mayo Clinic, Gilbert Syndrome is “a common, harmless liver condition in which the liver doesn’t properly process bilirubin. Bilirubin is produced by the breakdown of red blood cells.”

It is an inherited condition and is caused by a modified gene from your parents, that “usually controls an enzyme that helps break down bilirubin in your liver.”

When your gene is ineffective, “your blood contains excess amounts of bilirubin because your body doesn’t produce enough of the enzyme.”

