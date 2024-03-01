Top Stories
Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault &amp; Battery Following Bar Incident

What Happened to Millie Bobby Brown's Accent? Fans Question Her Voice on 'Tonight Show' Interview

Elizabeth Olsen Meets Up with Sisters Mary-Kate &amp; Ashley Olsen for Dinner in Paris

15 Real Life Soap Opera Couples That Broke Up, Including 1 Love Triangle That Spilled Over From a Show

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 6:57 pm

4 Other Stars Auditioned for Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Role (& 1 Competitor was Deemed Too Iconic!)

Austin Butler landed a highly coveted role in Hollywood when he was cast to bring Elvis Presley to life in Baz Luhrmann‘s biopic Elvis, and he faced stiff competition to book the Oscar-nominated role.

The 32-year-old star is said to have faced off against four talented actors to play the music legend. He even revealed a moment during the audition process when he was concerned that he lost the part.

His portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll is on our minds again as Austin returns to the big screen with a new role in Dune: Part Two. We decided to do some digging to see who else was in the running.

Scroll through the four actors who could have been Elvis Presley instead of Austin Butler…

