Beyonce's 'Texas Hold 'Em' Has Fans Wondering If She Sampled a Cartoon Theme Song, Composer Responds

Beyonce‘s “Texas Hold ‘Em” is invoking a specific sense of nostalgia in fans of a certain age.

The single, which the pop icon surprise dropped during the 2024 Super Bowl, is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. However, it’s going viral on social media for a different reason.

Fans on TikTok are circulating the country anthem and comparing it to the theme song for the popular children’s television series Franklin. They’re noting some similarities that have fans wondering if it was purposeful.

Is it a sample? The composer responsible for the original song replied to the viral question.

Bruce Cockburn spoke to People about the comparisons.

“The rhythmic feel is similar to my theme song for the Franklin TV series, but to my ears that’s where the similarity stops. ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is her song, and I wish her success with it,” he told the outlet.

The composer added, “I think Beyoncé‘s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is a good record. Unfortunately, I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it.”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” introduced Act II of Beyonce‘s Renaissance era, which will be inspired by country music. Did you see the rumor that the album would feature a long-awaited reunion with another pop star?

