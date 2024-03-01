Billie Eilish Reveals How Christian Bale Indirectly Inspired Her to Break Up With a Boy

Billie Eilish might not know a lot about superheroes, but she knows that she’s a fan of Batman, at least when he’s being played by Christian Bale.

The 22-year-old “What Was I Made For” musician revealed that the famed actor, who brought the caped crusader to life in the Dark Knight trilogy, once indirectly inspired her to call off a relationship.

She explained exactly how he did that in a recent interview.

Speaking to Amelia Dimoldenberg ahead of the 2024 Oscars, Billie explained that a dream about the actor did it for her.

“I don’t really know much about superheroes,” she said when asked if Batman was her favorite hero. “The Dark Knight… I gotta be real. A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight. It made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time.”

She continued, adding, “Genuinely. I woke up and I came to my senses.”

