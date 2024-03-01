Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault & Battery Following Bar Incident

Hailey Bieber‘s older sister was arrested last weekend in Georgia.

On Sunday (Feb. 24), Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing following an incident where was accused of throwing her tampon at an employee at the club Elan in Savannah.

Keep reading to find out more…Security footage from the club shows, Alaia, 31, “forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom,” according to a police report obtained by E! News.

According to bartender Haleigh Cauley, Alaia “told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted,” the report noted. “A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley. This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club.”

Alaia – who has been married to husband Andrew Aronow since 2017 – was then escorted out of the building by bouncers Ian O’Neill and Jacinto Hills.

“Aronow can be seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside,” the report added. “The video clearly shows Ms. Aronow grabbing and pulling Mr. O’Neill’s hair and her hitting Mr. Hills in the genitals.”

However, Alaia shared a different side to the story with the police.

“Ms. Aronow stated she was forcefully removed from the club,” the report stated. “She initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, only stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampon. She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at Ms. Cauley but later stated she did throw it.”

The report continued, “When confronted about her pulling Mr. O’Neill’s hair out and hitting Mr. Hill in the genitals, Ms. Aronow attempted to justify her action by stating she was defending herself.”

News of Alaia‘s arrest comes just days after her dad Stephen Baldwin sparked concerns about Hailey and Justin Bieber after he publicly asked fans to pray for the couple. Find out more.