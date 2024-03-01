Madelaine Petsch & Froy Gutierrez Are Terrorized By Masked Strangers in 'The Strangers: Chapter 1' Trailer

The official trailer for the movie The Strangers: Chapter 1 has arrived and it looks terrifying.

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch and Cruel Summer actor Froy Gutierrez lead the cast of the new horror film, which will arrive in theaters on May 17.

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Petsch and Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first entry in a new horror feature film series, based on the 2008 movie of the same name. All three movies in the series were filmed at the same time back in late 2022.

