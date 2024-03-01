Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 2:27 pm

Madelaine Petsch & Froy Gutierrez Are Terrorized By Masked Strangers in 'The Strangers: Chapter 1' Trailer

The official trailer for the movie The Strangers: Chapter 1 has arrived and it looks terrifying.

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch and Cruel Summer actor Froy Gutierrez lead the cast of the new horror film, which will arrive in theaters on May 17.

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Petsch and Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first entry in a new horror feature film series, based on the 2008 movie of the same name. All three movies in the series were filmed at the same time back in late 2022.

Head inside to watch the trailer…

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Lionsgate
