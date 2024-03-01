Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Jake Bongiovi Proposed to Her!

Millie Bobby Brown is spilling all the details on Jake Bongiovi‘s proposal!

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star and the 21-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi got engaged in April 2023.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (February 29), Millie told the story of how Jake asked her to marry him.

The Enola Holmes actress revealed that the proposal happened under water!

Millie shared that she and Jake love diving and that they were on vacation together. One day, Jake told her that they had an 8 a.m. dive the next day.

“He’s telling me, ‘We’re going to the same spot we usually go to,’” Millie recalled. “I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot.’”

She then described what happened once they were “many meters down.”

“He gives me like a shell, and I like, turn it over, and it’s a ring,” Millie shared.

She explained that she gave an “OK” hand signal to accept Jake‘s proposal.

“I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out.” Millie added.

The Damsel star also revealed that she almost lost the ring after Jake put it on her finger!

She said that the ring slipped off and “(plummeted), like, so fast it was like a cinematic movie.”

Thankfully, Millie‘s fiancé was up to the task.

“Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like, your ears … literally your brain will explode,’” she remembered. “He does a cinematic, like, grab, opens (his hand) and he saved the ring!”

As it turns out, the ring Jake offered to Millie under the waves was merely a placeholder. When they got back on the boat, Jake gave her the real ring, which once belonged to her mother.

“He was like, ‘This is your mom’s ring and I got it from your parents,’” Millie said. “And it was very magical and his parents were there and we just looked so disheveled coming out from a dive.”

