'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 Cast - 5 Stars Confirmed to Return, 1 Star Exits & 1 New Housewife Joins

The Real Housewives of Dubai is returning to television this summer!

The Bravo reality series is the network’s first original international Housewives series.

Here’s a synopsis: The series highlights a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.

Season two is set to premiere on Sunday, June 2nd at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. Then, the show will move to it’s regular Tuesday night, 9pm ET/PT timeslot on June 11th. Episodes will of course be available on Peacock the next day.

With the new season comes a couple of changes to the cast!

Keep reading to find out which stars are returning, who’s leaving and who’s joining The Real Housewives of Dubai season two…