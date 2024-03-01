Richard Lewis' Cause of Death Revealed Following Comedian's Passing at 76

Richard Lewis‘ official cause of death has been released.

The actor and comedian passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday (February 27) at his Los Angeles home. He was 76 years old.

On Friday, Richard‘s cause of death was made official.

According to a death certificate obtained by The Blast, Richard died from “cardiopulmonary arrest,” which often occurs in individuals with coronary artery disease.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star’s secondary cause of death was listed as “Parkinson’s disease.”

Back in April 2023, Richard revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He also shared that he had four consecutive surgeries stemming from a number of health issues.

Following Richard‘s passing, Larry David released a statement in remembrance of him.

