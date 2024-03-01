Shawn Mendes Makes Surprise Appearance at Niall Horan Concert in London

Niall Horan surprised fans at his London concert by bringing out Shawn Mendes!

The 30-year-old “Slow Hands” singer is currently on his The Show: Live on Tour following the release of his 2023 album, The Show: The Encore.

During Friday’s (March 1) show at London’s OVO Arena, Niall welcomed Shawn to the stage!

The two artists performed an acoustic duet of Shawn‘s 2016 track “Treat You Better.”

In a fan-filmed video posted to social media, Niall can be heard calling Shawn, 25, his “little big brother.”

The former One Direction singer also commented on Shawn‘s impressive build.

“By the way, I was just thinking, waste of time going to the gym,” Niall joked.

Shawn replied, “If you’re gonna wear a tank top, I’m gonna wear a tank top.”

Earlier that day, Shawn attended the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week. We have all the photos from the event!

