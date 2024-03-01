Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Responds to Backlash After Questioning Carl Radke's Sobriety

Lindsay Hubbard is addressing all of the backlash following the most recent episode of Summer House.

In the Thursday (Feb. 29) episode of the hit Bravo reality series, Lindsay, 37, and Carl Radke arrive at in the Hamptons before getting into a explosive argument.

After the fight, Lindsay questioned her then-fiancé’s sobriety.

If you didn’t know, Carl, 39, has been sober from alcohol and drugs since 2021.

Keep reading to find out more…“The way that he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of, like, Carl on cocaine,” Lindsay, who was drinking, said to the rest group. “I don’t know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight. Something’s wrong with Carl. The way he was speaking to me, he was cocaine Carl tonight. It was weird.”

After facing a lot of backlash on social media for questioning Carl‘s sobriety, Lindsay released a message clarifying her comments.

“After watching back this week’s episode, I wish I had used better wording,” Lindsay wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, March 1. “I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends.”

She asserted, “I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter.”

“I have always been transparent on the show about my feelings and have leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here,” Lindsay concluded.

Season eight of Summer House was filmed before Carl and Lindsay split up over the summer in 2023, just a few months before they were supposed to get married. They called off their wedding and apparently, cameras were brought back in to film their breakup after filming for the season had wrapped.

Carl also recently addressed how Lindsay accusing him of doing drugs again led to the end of their engagement.

New episodes of Summer House air on Thursdays at 8pm ET on Bravo.