Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault & Battery Following Bar Incident

What Happened to Millie Bobby Brown's Accent? Fans Question Her Voice on 'Tonight Show' Interview

Elizabeth Olsen Meets Up with Sisters Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen for Dinner in Paris

15 Real Life Soap Opera Couples That Broke Up, Including 1 Love Triangle That Spilled Over From a Show

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 5:25 pm

Sydney Sweeney Rocks Leather Outfit as She Heads to 'Saturday Night Live' Rehearsals

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her big weekend!

The 26-year-old Anyone But You actress strutted her to the Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of her hosting debut on Friday afternoon (March 1) in New York City.

For her outing, Sydney sported a black leather top and coordinating paired with black tights, heels, and cateye sunglasses.

Sydney has been very busy this week as she prepares for her SNL episode, which air on Saturday, March 2. Kacey Musgraves will be performing as the musical guest.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Anyone But You reached a major box office milestone!

Sydney‘s co-star Glen Powell also teased the possibility of the two of them working together again.

FYI: Sydney is wearing an outfit by Supriya Lele.
Photos: Backgrid USA
