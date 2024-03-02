11 Actors Auditioned to Play Spider-Man But Weren't Cast, Including Several Oscar Winners

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have all swung into action as Spider-Man, one of Marvel‘s most beloved young heroes, on the big screen in the last three decades.

Each actor was perfectly cast as the earnest but innocent web-slinger. However, they each faced off against a group of very talented actors to land the role.

In fact, many of Hollywood’s biggest stars across multiple generations have been tied to Spider-Man. The majority of them competed with Tobey, Andrew and Tom for the part. However, others were up for totally different movies that never got made. Interestingly, some of the celebs even went on to land different roles in the franchise!

We looked back in history and pulled together 11 A-listers who had been linked to the Spider-Man over the years but didn’t get to put on the iconic suit. There are be some surprises on this list!

Scroll through all of the actors who were rumored to be competing for a chance to play Spider-Man…