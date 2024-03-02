Sat, 02 March 2024 at 3:00 pm
17 Stars That You Didn't Know Once Appeared on Reality TV Shows Before Making It Big!
Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Meghan Markle, and Cardi B are some of the most well-known women in the world!
But did you know that before they became big they all once appeared on reality TV shows?
We’ve now compiled a list of 17 stars we bet you didn’t know once appeared on reality shows before they became well-known stars.
Click through the gallery to see the stars that got their starts on reality TV shows…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Cardi B, EG, Extended, Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle, Reality TV, Slideshow