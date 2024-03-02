Kristin Cavallari Makes Montana Boyz TikTok Debut With New Boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is spending time with her new man!

The 37-year-old TV personality and fashion designer recently started dating model and social media influencer Mark Estes, 24, following her divorce from Jay Cutler.

The two went Instagram official on Tuesday (February 27) with a cute selfie!

Mark also posted a video of him and Kristin on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico!

On Friday (March 1), Kristin appeared in a TikTok on the Montana Boyz account, which Mark shares with several of his friends.

In the video, Kristin, Mark, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn, and Kade Wilcox dance to the Jason Aldean song, “She’s Country.”

The post was captioned, “Brother she’s country..”

In case you haven’t seen, Kristin Cavallari explained why she cut her dad out of her life.

