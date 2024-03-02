Kyle Richards Responds to Major Rumor About Her & Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards is addressing a big rumor about her and Morgan Wade.

For the past several months, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the 29-year-old country music singer have faced a lot of dating rumors, but they have both denied that anything romantic is going on between them.

During a recent Amazon Live, Kyle responded to a DeuxMoi blind item that many believed may be about her and Morgan.

Keep reading to find out more…DeuxMoi recently posted a blind item on Instagram that claimed a “country music singer is set to premiere their relationship in a very public way. The loved up pair shot a highly coveted magazine cover which will drop shortly and be a shock to many.”

While going live, Kyle shut down speculation that the blind item is about her and Morgan.

“That is not true. That blind item is not about me,” Kyle said. “Gotta be about somebody else! So, I wonder who it is. Now you have me curious.”

During a recent episode of RHOBH, Kyle opened up about what led to her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.