Sat, 02 March 2024 at 4:30 am

Max Verstappen's Dating History - Current Girlfriend & Full List of Confirmed & Rumored Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Max Verstappen's Dating History - Current Girlfriend & Full List of Confirmed & Rumored Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Max Verstappen is currently the top driver in F1!

The 26-year-old Formula 1 driver leads the Red Bull Racing team, and has won the past three Drivers Championships.

Max made history as the youngest Formula 1 driver at just 17 years old, youngest points scorer and youngest race winner and in 2023, he won a record 19 out of 23 races!

With the 2024 race season starting, we’re taking a look back at Max‘s current and ex girlfriends, as well as who he has been rumored to be dating in the past.

Browse through the slideshow to check out Max Verstappen’s dating history…

