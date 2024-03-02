Max Verstappen's Dating History - Current Girlfriend & Full List of Confirmed & Rumored Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Max Verstappen is currently the top driver in F1!

The 26-year-old Formula 1 driver leads the Red Bull Racing team, and has won the past three Drivers Championships.

Max made history as the youngest Formula 1 driver at just 17 years old, youngest points scorer and youngest race winner and in 2023, he won a record 19 out of 23 races!

With the 2024 race season starting, we’re taking a look back at Max‘s current and ex girlfriends, as well as who he has been rumored to be dating in the past.

