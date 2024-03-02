Megan Fox's Ex Brian Austin Green Weighs in on 'Love Is Blind' Star Saying She Resembles Actress

Brian Austin Green weighed in on the Love is Blind controversy involving his ex Megan Fox.

If you missed it, Season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell recently sparked a conversation online after revealing that she’s been told that she resembles the Transformers actress.

While Megan herself has not responded to the comparisons, Brian revealed what she likely thinks and paid his ex a large compliment.

Speaking to TMZ, Brian said that people should give Chelsea a break. However, he added that it likely wasn’t the best information to offer.

“I think it’s tough. I think the reality is people say that all the time. I run into people all the time that say I look like Owen Wilson,” he said. “You have those people, so she may have gotten that from a lot of people. Who knows.”

Despite getting similar comparisons, he added that it probably was not the “best thing to say” on a dating show like Love is Blind.

“It seems like you’re opening yourself up to criticism,” he added.

Brian hypothesized that Megan “would be flattered.” However, he stopped shy of saying that he agreed with the comparisons himself, describing Megan as a “very one-of-a-kind beauty.”

He urged Chelsea to “keep [her] head up” but noted that it was “a tough comparison for anyone to make.”

“It’s why a lot of people say she’s possibly the most beautiful woman in the world. She has very incredible look to her,” he said of his ex.

If you missed it, Megan recently slammed reports that she looked “different” in new photos.