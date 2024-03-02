'Real Housewives' Stars Come to Andy Cohen's Defense Following Leah McSweeney's Drug & Alcohol Accusations

Several Real Housewives stars and a few other Bravo-lebrities are speaking out in support of Andy Cohen and Bravo.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney, who has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, recently filed a lawsuit against Andy, 55, and the network accusing them of “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities” to “create morbidly salacious reality television.”

The lawsuit continued on to claim that Bravo did not supply her with a workplace to accommodate the above mentioned disabilities, including “alcohol use disorder” and “mental health disorders.”

Also in her filing, Leah accused Andy of using cocaine and alleged that he has a “proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees,” adding that he “tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits.”

Following Leah‘s lawsuit, Andy‘s rep released a statement, saying, “the claims against Andy are completely false!”

Now, several Real Housewives and other Bravo star have spoken out in defense of Andy and Bravo.

