Richard Lewis' Wife Joyce Lapinsky Breaks Her Silence After His Death

Richard Lewis‘ wife is speaking out for the first time after his death.

The comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor died on Tuesday, February 27 after suffering a heart attack. He was 78-years-old.

Two days after Richard’s death, his wife Joyce Lapinsky took to his Twitter account to thank fans for all of their love and support.

Keep reading to find out more…“This is Joyce, Richard’s wife. Thank you for your loving tributes,” Joyce wrote. “He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I.”

Joyce added, “In response to the many queries, I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles based charity http://comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice. ❤️”

If you didn’t know, Joyce and Richard married back in 2005.

Following Richard‘s passing, his Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star and longtime friend Larry David also shared a message remembering him.