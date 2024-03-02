Top Stories
Noah Cyrus Was 'Seeing' Dominic Purcell Before He Married Mom Tish Cyrus, Multiple Sources Claim

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Jake Bongiovi Proposed to Her!

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested on Assault &amp; Battery Following Bar Incident

Sat, 02 March 2024 at 2:12 pm

Sydney Sweeney Braves Rainy Weather While Heading to 'SNL' Studios Ahead of Hosting Gig

Sydney Sweeney Braves Rainy Weather While Heading to 'SNL' Studios Ahead of Hosting Gig

Sydney Sweeney is on her way to the Saturday Night Live studios!

The 26-year-old Madame Web and Euphoria actress braved the rainy weather as she left her hotel and headed to the studio on Saturday afternoon (March 2) in New York City.

For her outing, Sydney wore a blue dress accessorized with tan suede boots, a white purse, and sunglasses.

Later in the evening, Sydney will be making her debut as host of SNL alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Sydney has been spotted out a lot this week in NYC as she prepared for the gig.

In a recent interview, Sydney‘s Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell also teased the possibility of the two of them working together again.

FYI: Sydney is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress.
sydney sweeney in bottega snl gig 01
sydney sweeney in bottega snl gig 02
sydney sweeney in bottega snl gig 03
sydney sweeney in bottega snl gig 04
sydney sweeney in bottega snl gig 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
