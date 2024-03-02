Sydney Sweeney Braves Rainy Weather While Heading to 'SNL' Studios Ahead of Hosting Gig

Sydney Sweeney is on her way to the Saturday Night Live studios!

The 26-year-old Madame Web and Euphoria actress braved the rainy weather as she left her hotel and headed to the studio on Saturday afternoon (March 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sydney Sweeney

For her outing, Sydney wore a blue dress accessorized with tan suede boots, a white purse, and sunglasses.

Later in the evening, Sydney will be making her debut as host of SNL alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Sydney has been spotted out a lot this week in NYC as she prepared for the gig.

In a recent interview, Sydney‘s Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell also teased the possibility of the two of them working together again.

FYI: Sydney is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress.