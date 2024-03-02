Thomas Haden Church Shares His 'Spider-Man 4' Prediction!

Thomas Haden Church is optimistic for Spider-Man 4!

The 63-year-old actor served as the voice of Sandman in 2021′s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He originally played the character in 2007′s Spider-Man 3.

While plans for a fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland have already been confirmed, Thomas‘ prediction involves director Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire!

If you didn’t know, Sam directed 2002′s Spider-Man and 2004′s Spider-Man 2 in addition to Spider-Man 3. Tobey Maguire portrayed the titular hero, also known as Peter Parker.

Thomas recently told ComicBook.com that he believes Sam and Tobey will return for a new addition to their original trilogy.

“But Sandman, there’s been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I’d do it tomorrow … You know, they’ve never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film,” he said. “But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that’s the one that … They had an option for me to do Spider-Man 4 when there was going to be a Spider-Man 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I’m getting a little old.”

