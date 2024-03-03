Barry Keoghan Supports Sabrina Carpenter at Her Eras Tour Opening Set in Singapore

Barry Keoghan is showing up for Sabrina Carpenter!

The 31-year-old Saltburn star was seen attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour on Sunday (March 3) in Singapore, where Sabrina served as the opening act.

If you weren’t aware, Barry and Sabrina have been romantically linked since February when they posed together at a Grammys after party. Neither has confirmed that they are officially dating.

In a video recorded by a fan at Sunday’s Eras Tour show, Barry can be seen in the crowd watching Sabrina sing the outro of her song “Nonsense.”

The rumored couple was last spotted out for a date on February 14 in West Hollywood.

If you missed it, Barry Keoghan had a sweet reaction to Sabrina Carpenter‘s duet with Taylor Swift!