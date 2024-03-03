'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams, Character Written Off Show After Actor's Sudden Passing in 2023

Treat Williams tragically passed away last summer after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

The late actor had a recurring role on Blue Bloods over the years, where he played Lenny, Tom Selleck‘s character Frank’s old partner and longtime friend.

During the latest episode of the CBS series, it was revealed how Treat‘s character was written off the show.

In a season 13 episode, Lenny revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer, and on Friday night’s (March 1) episode, it was revealed he had died from the disease.

Frank visits Lenny’s daughter at her work, and the two talk about funreal plans.

“Listen, I’m working on my eulogy. If there’s anything in particular you’d like me to say, just call it into Detective Baker,” he says.

She asks, “So are they gonna shoot off guns or something?”

“No. No. But he will have an honor guard,” Frank responds.

“Bagpipes? He hated bagpipes,” she says.

“Yeah, but he loved the old dogs bursting into tears. That’s what bagpipes do,” Frank replies. He then invited her to his family dinner, where he pays tribute to his late friend.

“There’s also someone who ate here with us over the years but who won’t be back,” Frank shared at the dinner. “Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver. And I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell. But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad, so Lenny: We’ll miss ya. And save me a seat at your table, and I’ll see ya on down the road.”

The episode ended with a personal tribute for the actor.

“In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023,” it read, along with a photo of Treat and Tom.

Treat died in June 2023 after he was involved in a motorcycle accident. It was later confirmed that he died from “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash,” and a man was charged with grossly negligent operation with death.