Cillian Murphy Reveals the Role That Got Him His 'Batman Begins' Role

Cillian Murphy is opening up about casting.

The Oppenheimer actor made an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast with Josh Horowitz, where he spoke about his casting in Batman Begins, and the role that earned him the part.

As it turns out, it was a film from 2002 that did the job!

To secure the role as Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan‘s Batman Begins, he says he has 28 Days Later to thank!

While speaking of the similarities between Christopher Nolan and 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle, he said, “I know that they both have immense respect for each other. Chris saw 28 Days Later before he cast me in Batman Begins.”

“I know they’re fans of each other’s work. They’re singular voices, you know, they really are unique filmmakers, and they have that same passion and energy on set,” he continued.

He also explained how he learned he got that part in 28 Days Later: “I was in an airport, queuing up for a RyanAir flight, jumping up and down.”

