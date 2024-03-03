Morgan Wallen Surprise-Releases Abbey Road Sessions 1 Year After 'One Thing at a Time'

Morgan Wallen is surprising his fans!

The country superstar released One Thing at a Time on March 3, 2023, and exactly one year later, he’s treating fans to the surprise release of his Abbey Road Sessions.

The Billboard Top 200 No. 1 album spent 18 non-consecutive weeks at the top spot, tying Garth Brooks‘ 1991 Ropin’ the Wind record with the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album and becoming the most-streamed album of 2023 across all genres on Spotify.

The songs were recorded in London in the iconic Studio Two at the world-renowned Abbey Road Studios on December 5, 2023.

“Playing the O2 in London last fall and getting to record at Abbey Road, where so much iconic music has been made, was legendary for me and my band. We will never forget it,” he says of his trip overseas that included a sold-out show at the O2 for his first-time playing London.

“I’m so excited to release these Abbey Road Sessions for my fans on the one-year anniversary of One Thing At A Time. They make all this possible.”

The digital set includes five live recordings from One Thing At A Time, an unreleased fan favorite, “Lies Lies Lies,” and a never-before-recorded cover of Nothing But Thieves’ “Graveyard Whistling.”

