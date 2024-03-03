Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles & Kate Middleton's Absences

Queen Camilla has been helping to pick up the slack in the Royal Family amid extended absences from both King Charles and Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton). However, she is now taking a small break of her own.

The 76-year-old royal stepped up to help out after her husband, 75, revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales has also been out of the public eye since undergoing a planned abdominal surgery. As questions about the latter’s wellbeing ramp up, the Queen’s schedule reveals that she’s taking some time off, too.



The Sunday Times reported that Queen Camilla‘s schedule is cleared of royal appearances for the next week. It is believed that she’ll be spending time with King Charles and her own children.

Before booking the time off, Queen Camilla made 13 appearances. We hope that she enjoys her break and comes back feeling stronger than ever!

