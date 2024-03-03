Taylor Swift Announces Fourth 'The Tortured Poets Department' Variant: 'The Black Dog'

Taylor Swift has one last variant of her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department to announce!

On Sunday (March 3) at her second Eras Tour stop in Singapore, the superstar singer-songwriter revealed the fourth and final variant of her upcoming album, called “The Black Dog.”

During the Surprise Songs portion of the show, she revealed the cover art for the fourth edition of her upcoming album, which is due out April 19.

“The Black Dog” follows “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” and “The Albatross” as variant-exclusive bonus tracks for The Tortured Poets Department.

“The Black Dog” will feature unique packaging and photos in addition to the bonus track, and it’s only available for a limited time.

Fans can preorder “The Black Dog” edition now through March 6 at her webstore.

She also shared the track listing for The Tortured Poets Department!