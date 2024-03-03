Top Stories
Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles & Kate Middleton's Absences

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sun, 03 March 2024 at 6:09 pm

Top-10 HBO Limited Series, Ranked According to Critics

Top-10 HBO Limited Series, Ranked According to Critics

HBO has forged a reputation for putting out fantastic miniseries, and critics have their opinions on which are the best!

From classics like Band of Brothers to newer titles such as Mare of Easttown, HBO has released so many award-winning scripted shows.

Ahead of the newest HBO limited series The Regime, starring Kate Winslet, we’ve compiled a list of the network’s top-rated scripted miniseries, according to their Rotten Tomatoes critic scores!

The Regime premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday (March 3). Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the slideshow to discover the top 10 highest-rated HBO miniseries…

