TWICE Gets Their First No. 1 Album on the Bilboard 200 With 'With YOU-th'!

TWICE is achieving new heights!

The South Korean girl group notched their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their album With YOU-th as of Sunday (March 3), via Billboard.

The album, which features lead single “ONE SPARK,” moved 95,000 equivalent album units in its first week, largely from traditional album sales.

It’s the fifth top 10 album for the Korean group, which have been earned consecutively.

It’s also the first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by an all-female group since BLACKPINK’s Born Pink opened at No. 1 in 2022, and only the third since 2008, when Danity Kane’s Welcome to the Dollhouse debuted at No. 1.

Fellow all-female Korean pop group LE SSERAFIM debuted at No. 8 with Easy in the same week, their second Top 10 on the chart. Congratulations!

Which K-pop release of February 2024 has been your favorite? Vote here!