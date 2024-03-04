10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

The Academy doesn’t always get it right…at least, if you’re asking the film critics.

The movie organization may have had a hand in declaring the “Best Picture” of the year for decades at this point, which have often gone on to be the most acclaimed films ever, but that doesn’t mean that the audience and critics always agree – especially when looking back at previous winners.

In many cases, the movies selected as “Best Picture” winners have been openly criticized and panned by popular critics and audiences alike.

We’ve rounded up the most negatively reviewed Best Picture Oscar winners of all time, based on their ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, while many of the selections were deemed nearly perfect, there are just as many duds in the bunch that did not get that love.

Find out the 10 least acclaimed Best Picture Academy Award winners, ranked from highest to lowest….