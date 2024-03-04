Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Dominic Purcell: Did Tish Cyrus Know About Them? Was Miley Cyrus Aware of the Situation? Was Noah Hurt? Answers Revealed!

Netflix Canceled Another TV Show (&amp; This One Stars an Oscar Winning Actress!)

10 Lowest Rated Best Picture Oscar Winning Movies, Ranked From Highest to Lowest

Mon, 04 March 2024 at 5:34 pm

11 Big Name Actors Were Once Considered to Play Gibbs on 'NCIS' (There Are 2 Oscar Winners On The List!)

It’s hard to think about anyone other than Mark Harmon playing the role of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS.

The 72-year-old actor played the iconic character on the JAG spinoff series for 19 seasons, becoming the second to last original series regular to depart the show.

In a recent feature from The Hollywood Reporter on the long-running and hit CBS drama series, creators Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, as well as several executives revealed that there were other names before Mark‘s who were mentioned for the part.

Find out who will be playing Gibbs in an upcoming NCIS: Origins prequel series!

Head inside to see the 11 major stars who were once considered for the role of Gibbs on NCIS…

Photos: CBS, Getty Images
