Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Marvel Movie, Clarifies He Isn't Throwing Shade with His Statement About Superhero Films in General

Chris Evans recently revealed his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film that he made!

The 42-year-old actor appeared in 11 Marvel films over the course of his superhero career as Captain America, beginning with his first appearance in 2011′s Captain America: The First Avenger.

During his recent appearance at Emerald City Con 2024 (via Variety), Chris revealed that his favorite Marvel movie he made was 2014′s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Chris shared about the experience, “It’s my personal favorite Marvel movie that I was a part of. It’s not just for the movie itself but the experience. The first film, I was so nervous. You know what you’re stepping into and as a result you’re playing defense and you’re playing not to lose. When ‘Winter Solider’ came around, we were playing to win. And it’s the first movie with the Russo Brothers. We were taking more risks and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I’ve had in my Marvel run.”

He then responded to the criticism that superhero movies have faced for years.

He said, “Comic book movies in general, for whatever reason, don’t always get the credit I think they deserve. They are these big, giant movies. There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But the empirical evidence is in: They are not easy to make. If it was easier, there would be a lot more good ones. I’m not throwing shade! I’ve been a part of a few that missed. It happens. Making a movie is tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn’t make it easier. I don’t want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalogue but some of them are phenomenal. Like independently, objectively great movies and I think they deserve a little more credit.”

