Jake Gyllenhaal Pays Tribute to Original 'Road House' Star Patrick Swayze Ahead of Remake Release

Jake Gyllenhaal is honoring the late Patrick Swayze.

The 43-year-old actor took to social media on Sunday (March 3) to pay tribute to Patrick – who starred in the original Road House movie – just a few weeks before his remake debuts on Prime Video.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ve been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films,” Jake wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never stopped being a fan.”

If you didn’t know, Jake and Patrick appeared together in the 2001 psychological thriller Donnie Darko.

“He was such a talent and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world,” Jake continued. “I’ll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out— he didn’t have to take the time, but he always did.

Jake concluded, “We’ve made a different RH this time around, but hoping it’s one he would’ve had fun watching!”

Patrick starred in the original Road House back in 1989, which followed a professional bouncer who relocates to Missouri to help clean up a rundown club.

In the 2024 remake, Jake plays a former UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer at a dilapidated bar in the Florida Keys.

Patrick died after a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2009. He was 57.

The Road House remake will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting on March 21. Watch the trailer here!